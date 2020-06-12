We posted recently that under-screen cameras are finally going into mass production, which may bring an end to the notch and punch-hole camera.

Now a new patent by mid-range smartphone company TCL suggests they may be one of the first to release a handset with the new technology.

The patent shows a device with multiple cameras at the back, but no notch or punch-hole in front, and was filed in December by Huizhou TCL Mobile Communications with the CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Office).

The rear shows what appears to be 2 central LED flashes surrounded by a cluster of 4 cameras.

The handset appears similar to the TCL 10 series of handsets, which tend to offer great value for money, meaning if you have been waiting to kill the notch, TCL may soon offer a solution which does not break the bank.

via LetsGoDigital.