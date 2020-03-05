TCL showcases its tri-folding display smartphone concept

TCL today unveiled its tri-folding display device concept. This prototype device can transform from a 6.65-inch 3K AMOLED display smartphone to a 10-inch 3K AMOLED display tablet. This is a very early prototype with no software that can take advantage of the tri-folding capabilities.

Thanks to the DragonHinge and ButterflyHinge hinges, the device can be folded both inward and outward with minimum gap. Even though the device sounds exciting, when completely folded, the device will be too thick to handle it as a regular smartphone. Imagine making a phone call with a smartphone which is about 24mm thick!

Since this is an early prototype, there is no word on its pricing and availability.

