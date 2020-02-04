Surface Headphones are arguably the most exciting noise-canceling headphones that launched last year. It not only offers great sound quality and great noise cancelation but it also features a great design. On of the flip side, however, many criticized Microsoft noise-canceling headphones and one of the reasons behind the criticism was the $349.99 price tag. But that will no longer be the case as Surface Headphones have received a handsome discount at Amazon.

Surface Headphones are now available at $242.99, down from the original price point of $349.99, which means if you buy the Surface Headphones now, you’ll be able to get them at $107 lower than the original price.

The Surface headphones, which are appealing especially to developers and other office workers who want to maintain their productivity in distraction-prone environments, utilize 4 beam-forming microphones, 4 active noise-canceling microphones, and 13 levels of noise reduction for up to 30 dB for active noise cancellation to keep users focused.

They also feature 40 mm free drivers delivering up to115 dB, automatic pause and play, support phone calls, USB-C charging, 3.5mm connectivity, Microsoft’s own Bluetooth fast pair technology and 15 hours of battery life.

You can buy Surface Headphones here from Amazon.

If you are looking for some other alternative to Surface Headphones, check out Sony’s WH1000XM3 Headphones, it is arguably the best noise-canceling headphones on the market.