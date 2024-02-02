Amazon's Q4 earnings beat analysts' expectations by almost $4bn - on the better side

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amazon capped off a strong year with a Q4 earnings report that beat analyst expectations. Revenue surged 14% to $170 billion, expected to be around $166.21 billion, driven by robust holiday sales, continued growth in its cloud computing arm, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and a blossoming advertising business.

On the other hand, Amazon’s AWS, the world’s leading cloud provider, saw steady growth with $24.2 billion in revenue. CEO Andy Jassy highlighted the integration of generative AI into many AWS services, which he expects to generate “tens of billions of dollars” in the coming years. However, AWS faces pressure from Microsoft’s Azure cloud service, which boasts higher margins.

Holidays could be the reason. Consumers went on a shopping spree, buying over 1 billion items on Amazon during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The company’s focus on building fulfillment centers closer to customers is paying off with faster and cheaper deliveries.

Ads helped a lot, and Amazon’s advertising revenue jumped 27% to $14.65 billion, again exceeding expectations. Launching ads on Prime Video is expected to further fuel this growth, with analysts predicting a “healthy” ad business.

I think it’s safe to say that Amazon’s Q4 results were positive, but competition and regulations may impact future growth.

More here.