Microsoft has just updated its developer documentation for the Windows Subsystem for Android to indicate that the feature will soon be removed from Windows 11. The company says that the feature will no longer be supported starting March 5, 2025.

It’s unknown what’s factored into this decision, but Amazon has also published similar documentation on the matter. Amazon indicated that it’s working with Microsoft and will assist developers and those who are impacted by the change. It also means that no new apps will be submitted after March 5, 2024, and on March 6, 2025, the Amazon App Store will no longer be surfaced from the Microsoft Store.

Those using the feature can keep using previous Amazon App Store apps between now and March 6, 2024, and may still get app updates.