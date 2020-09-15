Microsoft has released a fresh batch of firmware updates for the first-gen Microsoft Surface Go. The new update improves Smart Charging reliability, camera experience and more. The new update comes just after Microsoft released the September firmware updates for other Surface devices. You can head down to check out the official changelog for the update:

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Surface – Firmware – 1.1.18.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 1.1.18.0 *Improves battery Smart Charging reliability, and addresses security updates. Intel – Camera – 30.18305.6.12414 Intel AVStream Camera 2500 – System devices 30.18305.6.12414 Improves camera experience and resolves associated system bugcheck. Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.12414 Intel Microsoft Camera Front -System devices 30.18305.6.12414 Improves camera experience and resolves associated system bugcheck. Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.12414 Intel Microsoft Camera IR – System devices 30.18305.6.12414 Improves camera experience and resolves associated system bugcheck. Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.12414 Intel Microsoft Camera Rear – System devices 30.18305.6.12414 Improves camera experience and resolves associated system bugcheck. Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.12414 Intel Camera – Control Logic -System devices 30.18305.6.12414 Improves camera experience and resolves associated system bugcheck. Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.12414 Intel Camera – CSI2 Host Controller Driver – System devices 30.18305.6.12414 Improves camera experience and resolves associated system bugcheck. Intel – System – 30.18305.6.12414 Intel Camera – Imaging Signal Processor 2500 -System devices 30.18305.6.12414 Improves camera experience and resolves associated system bugcheck. Intel – SoftwareComponent – 1.60.155.0 Intel® iCLS Client – Software components 1.60.155.0 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Intel – System – 1952.14.0.1470 Intel® Management Engine Interface -System devices 1952.14.0.1470 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Surface – Extension – 5.5.0.0 (Firmware update extension) – no Device Manager notes 5.5.0.0 Improves Surface Dock 2 reliability and addresses system bugcheck. Surface – System – 1.29.137.0 Surface System Telemetry Driver -System devices 1.29.137.0 Facilitates power and thermal related data analysis. Surface – Firmware – 2.49.139.0 Surface Dock Firmware Update – Firmware 2.49.139.0 Improves Surface Dock 2 reliability and addresses system bugcheck. Surface – Firmware – 11.8.77.3664 Surface ME – Firmware 11.8.77.3664 Addresses security updates and improves system stability.

The September firmware updates are available for both Surface Go and Surface Go LTE Advanced running Windows 10 May 2019 Update or above. As usual, Microsoft is doing a phased rollout so not all the Surface devices will see the new updates right away. You can go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update and Check for Updates to manually download the new firmware updates for your Surface Go.