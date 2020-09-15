Microsoft has released a fresh batch of firmware updates for the first-gen Microsoft Surface Go. The new update improves Smart Charging reliability, camera experience and more. The new update comes just after Microsoft released the September firmware updates for other Surface devices. You can head down to check out the official changelog for the update:
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Surface – Firmware – 1.1.18.0
|Surface UEFI – Firmware
|1.1.18.0
|Intel – Camera – 30.18305.6.12414
|Intel AVStream Camera 2500 – System devices
|30.18305.6.12414
|Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.12414
|Intel Microsoft Camera Front -System devices
|30.18305.6.12414
|Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.12414
|Intel Microsoft Camera IR – System devices
|30.18305.6.12414
|Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.12414
|Intel Microsoft Camera Rear – System devices
|30.18305.6.12414
|Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.12414
|Intel Camera – Control Logic -System devices
|30.18305.6.12414
|Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.12414
|Intel Camera – CSI2 Host Controller Driver – System devices
|30.18305.6.12414
|Intel – System – 30.18305.6.12414
|Intel Camera – Imaging Signal Processor 2500 -System devices
|30.18305.6.12414
|Intel – SoftwareComponent – 1.60.155.0
|Intel® iCLS Client – Software components
|1.60.155.0
|Intel – System – 1952.14.0.1470
|Intel® Management Engine Interface -System devices
|1952.14.0.1470
|Surface – Extension – 5.5.0.0
|(Firmware update extension) – no Device Manager notes
|5.5.0.0
|Surface – System – 1.29.137.0
|Surface System Telemetry Driver -System devices
|1.29.137.0
|Surface – Firmware – 2.49.139.0
|Surface Dock Firmware Update – Firmware
|2.49.139.0
|Surface – Firmware – 11.8.77.3664
|Surface ME – Firmware
|11.8.77.3664
The September firmware updates are available for both Surface Go and Surface Go LTE Advanced running Windows 10 May 2019 Update or above. As usual, Microsoft is doing a phased rollout so not all the Surface devices will see the new updates right away. You can go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update and Check for Updates to manually download the new firmware updates for your Surface Go.