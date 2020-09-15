Microsoft has released the September 2020 firmware update for the Surface Laptop. The update includes no new features, as you’d expect from a firmware update. But the update does bring improvements — it improves the battery smart charging reliability. Beyond that, the update includes no bug fixes and performance improvements. You can read the full official changelog below.

CHANGELOG

Surface – Firmware – 145.603.139.0 Surface System Aggregator – Firmware 145.603.139.0 * Improves Battery Smart Charging reliability.

To download and install Microsoft’s latest September firmware update on your Surface Laptop, you can head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.