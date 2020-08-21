YouTube channel Dave Lee has posted an early hands-on video of the Surface Duo.

The video focusses on the hardware and build quality, as their handset was a pre-production device without working software.

Despite this limitation, Lee was quite impressed by the device, and said “this is something I would actually want to use.”

See his early look below:

You can check out our previous coverage on Surface Duo below.

Full tech specs of Surface Duo device here.

Microsoft revealed some new info regarding Surface Duo device, you can read it here.

Microsoft commented about Surface Duo availability outside the US, you can read it here.

Microsoft invented new innovative technologies for Surface Duo, you can read about it here.

You can now pre-order the new Surface Duo here from Microsoft Store starting at $1399.