YouTube channel Dave Lee has posted an early hands-on video of the Surface Duo.
The video focusses on the hardware and build quality, as their handset was a pre-production device without working software.
Despite this limitation, Lee was quite impressed by the device, and said “this is something I would actually want to use.”
See his early look below:
You can now pre-order the new Surface Duo here from Microsoft Store starting at $1399.
