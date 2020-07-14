Microsoft was expected to launch the Surface Duo before Samsung’s annual event in August where the company is planning to launch the Galaxy Fold 2. However, a new report claims that Surface Duo has been delayed and it might launch “sometime this summer”.

Microsoft first revealed the Surface Duo at its annual Surface event in October 2019. The company promised to make the device available in holiday season 2020. However, earlier this year, several rumours claimed that the device may show up early as the Surface Neo got delayed due to the ongoing Windows 10X development and the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Windows Central’s Zac Bowden claims that the device might launch “sometime this summer”. While the device may not make it in time for the Samsung event, it will still launch earlier than expected.

Update on Surface Duo schedule: MS has pushed back internal plans to launch the device later this month. Sounds like it'll still happen sometime this summer, just later than originally planned. — Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) July 13, 2020

Unfortunately, we don’t know the reason for the delay but Microsoft might have taken a step back to refine the experience before launching the device. Reports suggest that the Surface Duo will rock a Snapdragon 855 SoC with 6 GB of RAM and 64/256 GB of storage. It will also feature a single camera that will act as both the front and the rear camera for the device.