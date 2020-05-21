Earlier this month, Microsoft announced the new Surface Book 3, the most powerful device in the Surface lineup. The design of the Surface Book 3 remains the same, however, Microsoft has upgraded the internals to offer better performance. Surface Book 3 is now available to order starting at at $1599, you can order it using the below links.

Microsoft has already released a new driver and firmware update for the Surface Book 3. The firmware update is meant to improve system reliability and performance. You can head down to check out the changelog for the update:

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Surface – Firmware?- 1.0.23.1 Surface SMF- Firmware 1.0.23.1 improves system stability. Surface – Monitor – 3.99.139.0 Surface Panel – Monitor 3.99.139.0 improves interoperability with creative software usage. Surface – Extension – 1.54.137.0 1.54.137.0 improves system stability. Surface – System – 3.81.139.0 Surface DTX – System devices 3.81.139.0 improves system stability. Surface – System – 22.24.139.0 Surface Integration – System devices 22.24.139.0 improves stability and interoperability between peripherals. Surface – Firmware – 10.5.139.0 Surface System Aggregator – Firmware 10.5.139.0 improves device reliability during low battery scenarios.

As always, Microsoft will be releasing the updates in stages so they won’t be available to everyone right away. Moreover, firmware updates cannot be uninstalled or reverted so it might be best to wait before installing the updates. To install the new firmware updates, you will have to head to Settings > Update and Security > Windows Update and click “Check for updates” to manually download the new updates.