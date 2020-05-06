Microsoft announces Surface Book 3 with 10th gen Intel CPUs and latest NVIDIA graphics

Microsoft today officially announced the Surface Book 3, the most powerful device in the Surface lineup. The design of the Surface Book 3 remains the same. However, Microsoft has upgraded the internals to offer better performance. Thanks to the 10th gen Intel Core processors, Surface Book 3 offers 50% better performance than the Surface Book 2.

On the GPU front, you can now select between NVIDIA GeForce GTX or Quadro RTX GPUs. Despite the improved performance, Microsoft claims that Surface Book 3 will offer up to 17.5 hours of battery life. Also, Surface Book 3 now comes with up to 32GB of RAM and the fastest SSD Microsoft has have ever shipped.

For people who love to game, Surface Book 3 15-inch has an NVDIA GeForce GTX GPU with enough power to play the top Xbox Game Pass for PC titles at 1080p in a smooth 60 frames per second.

Surface Book 3 starts at $1599 and will be available starting May 21. You can pre-order it today here.

Tech specs:

Surface Book 3 13.5“ Surface Book 3 15“ Display Screen: 13.5” PixelSense™ Display Resolution: 3000 x 2000 (267 PPI) Aspect ratio: 3:2 Contrast ratio: 1600:1 Touch: 10 point multi-touch G5 Screen: 15” PixelSense™ Display Resolution: 3240 x 2160, (260 PPI) 10 point multi-touch G5 Aspect ratio: 3:2 Contrast ratio: 1600:1 Available Models Quad-core 10th gen Intel® Core™ processor Quad-core 10th gen Intel® Core™ i5-1035G7 processor Quad-core 10th gen Intel® Core™ processor Quad-core 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1065G7 Processor Quad-core 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processor Quad-core 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1065G7 Processor Graphics Intel® i5-1035G7 models Intel® Iris™ Plus Graphics Intel® i7-1065G7 models NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 with Max-Q Design w/4GB GDDR5 graphics memory Intel® i7-1065G7 models NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660 Ti with Max-Q Design w/6GB GDDR6 graphics memory NVIDIA® Quadro RTX™ 3000 with Max-Q Design w/6GB GDDR6 graphics memory Windows OS Ships with 64-bit Windows 10 Pro and Home Dimensions Intel Core™ i5 12.3” x 9.14” x 0.51”-0.90” (312 mm x 232 mm x 13 mm-23 mm) Intel Core™ i7 12.3” x 9.14” x 0.59”-0.90” (312 mm x 232 mm x 15 mm-23 mm) Intel Core™ i7 13.5” x 9.87” x 0.568-0.90” (343 mm x 251 mm x 15 mm-23 mm) Weight Intel Core™ i5 Total – 1534 g (3.38 lbs) Tablet – 719 g (1.59 lbs) Intel Core™ i7 Total – 1642 g (3.62 lbs) Tablet – 719 g (1.59 lbs) Intel Core™ i7 Total – 1905 g (4.20 lbs) Tablet – 817 g (1.80 lbs) Memory 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB 3733Mhz LPDDR4x 16GB or 32GB 3733Mhz LPDDR4x Storage Solid-state drive (SSD) options: 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB PCIe SSD Solid-state drive (SSD) options: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB* PCIe SSD *2TB storage available in the U.S. Battery1 Connected to keyboard base: Up to 15.5 hours of typical device usage Connected to keyboard base: Up to 17.5 hours of typical device usage Wireless Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax compatible Bluetooth Wireless 5.0 technology Xbox Wireless built in (15” only) Ports 2 x USB-A (version 3.1 Gen 2) 1 x USB-C™ (version 3.1 Gen 2 with USB Power Delivery revision 3.0) 3.5mm headphone jack 2 x Surface Connect ports (one on keyboard base, one on tablet) Full-size SDXC card reader Compatible with Surface Dial* on- and off-screen interaction Security HW TPM 2.0 chip for enterprise security Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in Sensors Ambient light sensor Proximity sensor Accelerometer Gyroscope Magnetometer Cameras Windows Hello face authentication camera (front-facing) 5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p HD video 8.0MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p HD video Audio Dual far-field Studio Mics Front-facing stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos® Keyboard and Trackpad Full-size, backlit keyboard with 1.55mm of full key travel Glass track pad with anti-fingerprint coating and improved multi-finger gestures Modes Laptop Mode, Tablet Mode, View Mode or Studio Mode In the Box Intel Core™ i5 65W Surface Power Supply w/USB-A (5W) charging port Intel Core™ i7 102W Surface Power Supply w/USB-A (7W) charging port Quick Start Guide Safety and warranty documents 127W Surface Power Supply w/USB-A (7W) charging port Quick Start Guide

[i] Available for commercial SKU only

[ii] US availability for Surface Book 3 15”: 2TB. Outside the US: 1TB.

Source: Microsoft