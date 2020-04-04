Microsoft is expected to announce Surface Book 3 later this year along with a refreshed Surface Laptop and probably Surface Go 2. The company will make the announcements at its annual Surface event which usually takes place in October.

While there’s still time left before the launch, the new devices have started showing up on benchmark applications. Notebookcheck recently spotted the possible Surface Book 3 on 3D Mark. According to the specs listed online, Surface Book 3 will come with Intel Core i5-1035G1 and 8 GB of RAM. The Intel Core i5-1035G1 is Intel’s quad-core Ice Lake-U processor with a TDP of 15W and a base clock of 1.0 GHz but can reach up to 3.6 GHz. The chip is based on Intel’s 10nm architecture so it’s not exactly in competition with AMD’s 7nm Ryzen chipsets.

While we don’t have any other information at the moment, we do expect Microsoft to reveal more details soon. The company was expected to hold a Spring Surface Event but it’s highly unlikely given the current circumstances. We do hope Microsoft unveils Surface Book 3 sooner than later as the current Surface Book 2 is a bit dated in terms of the hardware.