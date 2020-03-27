Last October Microsoft announced the Surface Laptop 3 with Intel’s 10th gen processors as well as AMD’s Ryzen processors. It looks like Microsoft might be planning to refresh Laptop 3 with new hardware soon.

According to a new 3D Mark benchmark leak, Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop will come with Intel’s Tiger Lake CPU along with Ryzen 4000 APUs and CPUs. Intel’s Tiger Lake CPUs are expected to hit the market later this year and would be based on 10 nm architecture giving Intel a fighting chance against AMD’s Ryzen 4000 series which is based on 7nm architecture. The Tiger Lake CPU on Surface Laptop has 4 cores and 8 threads, and it sports a 2.7 GHz base clock which can be pushed to 4.3 GHz.

Apart from that, the device will have 8/16 GB of RAM and 256/512 GB SSD. There’s no pricing information available but we expect it to be priced around the same as the existing Laptop 3. Moreover, Microsoft is also working on Surface Laptop powered by AMD’s Ryzen 7 4700U and 4800U giving users a choice between Team Red and Team Blue.

