Microsoft is expected to announce the successor to the popular Surface Go soon. While the company has made no promises, previous leaks have confirmed that a successor to Surface Go is currently in the works.

Back in February, we covered the first leak involving the Surface Go 2 and now tipster @_rogame has revealed specs of the upcoming device. According to @_rogame, the Surface Go 2 will come with Intel m3-8100Y CPU @ 1.10GHz and Intel(R) Pentium(R) CPU 4425Y @ 1.70GHz along with 8 GB of RAM and Intel UHD 615. The m3 variant will feature a 256 GB SSD while the Pentium 4425Y variant will feature 128 GB SSD.

While the Pentium 4425Y is still a relatively new processor, m3 has been around for almost two years now. That said, Pentium 4425Y scored just 1,089 in 3D Mark compared to m3 that managed to get a score of 1,380. However, it’s worth remembering that Surface Go is an entry-level laptop and if Microsoft can manage to keep the price around $399 then Go 2 can stand a chance in the budget-friendly laptop segment.