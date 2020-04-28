The new 3rd Gen. Surface dubbed Surface Book 3 with model number 1899 has recently passed the FCC certification, as first spotted by Windows Latest. Although the FCC document doesn’t have Surface Book 3 written anywhere, the model number and the fact that the filing is for a ‘Microsoft Corporation Portable Computing Device’ are suggesting that the filing is for a new Surface Book.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’d know that both Surface Go 2 and the upcoming Surface Earbuds passed through the FCC certification. What this all means is that the new Surface Book 3 along with Surface Go 2 and Surface Earbuds could be launched within a few weeks or months.

In case you forgot, it’s been almost three years since the Surface Book 2 launched in the market and that’s a bit unusual as the second Gen. Surface Book was released exactly after two years after the launch of the original Surface Book.

Talking about the details that we’re managed to get from the FCC filing, the Surface Book 3 is likely to come with Wi-Fi 6, which goes in line with what we reported a few days ago. According to previous rumors, Like the current generation Surface Book, Surface Book 3 will be available in 13-inch and 15-inch variants. Also, the third Gen. Surface Book will be available in two different CPU options, Intel Core i5-10210U and the Intel Core i7-10510U.

Rumor also has it that Microsoft will allow consumers to buy the Surface Book 3 with 32GB RAM and will let consumers select up to 1TB of NVMe SSDs. It will have optional Nvidia Quadro GPUs instead of Nvidia GeForce GPUs.

The pricing of the 3rd Gen. Surface Book lineup is likely to start at 1000 Euros and may go up to 4000 Euros for the top-end model.