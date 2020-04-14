Microsoft Surface Book 3 will be powered by 10th gen Intel CPUs, up to 32GB RAM and Nvidia Quadro GPU

Back in January, we reported that Microsoft’s upcoming Surface Book 3 will be powered by 10th gen Intel CPUs and NVIDIA GPUs. Today, various SKUs of Surface Book 3 got leaked online from dealers in the Europe. Like the current generation Surface Book, Surface Book 3 will be available in 13-inch and 15-inch variants. Also, Surface Book 3 will be available in two different CPU options, Intel Core i5-10210U and the Intel Core i7-10510U.

The Surface Book 2 only supported up to 16GB RAM. Based on the customer feedback, Microsoft will allow consumers buy the Surface Book 3 with 32GB RAM. On the storage front, there are no surprises, consumers will have choice to select up to 1TB NVMe SSDs. The pricing of the Surface Book 3 lineup will start at 1000 Euros and will go up to 4000 Euros for the top-end model.

The most surprising part of the today’s leak is about Surface Book 3’s GPU. This new leak claims that Surface Book 3 will have optional Nvidia Quadro GPUs instead of Nvidia GeForce GPUs. This change indicates that Microsoft is targeting media professionals instead of gamers. The flagship NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 GPU which is based on the NVIDIA Turing architecture with 24GB GPU memory will allow users to work with the largest models, designs, 8K video content, AI-augmented tools, and multi-application workflows. NVIDIA offers the following Quadro GPUs for laptops. I hope Microsoft selects Quadro RTX 3000 and above GPU for the Surface Book 3 lineup.

Source: WinFuture