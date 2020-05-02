It looks like Microsoft is quite close to releasing Surface Book 3 and while cannot confirm exactly when it will hit the market, both the 13-inch and the 15-inch model appeared in Energy Star certifications site, hinting that the 3rd Gen. Surface Book may finally be launched in a few weeks. Prior to this, Surface Book 3 passed FCC — the FCC listing suggested support for WiFi 6.

Apart from hinting that the release date is near, the Surface Book 3 listing on the Energy Star certifications site suggests that the Surface Book 3 will be available come with i7 processor and 32GB of RAM, which goes in line with what we reported earlier. Beyond this, we didn’t get any new information about Book 3 from the listing.

From what we’ve heard from reliable sources, the third Gen. Surface Book will be available in two different CPU options, Intel Core i5-10210U and the Intel Core i7-10510U, like its predecessors. The pricing of the 3rd Gen. Surface Book lineup is likely to start at 1000 Euros and may go up to 4000 Euros for the top-end model.

via Windowslatest