Microsoft originally intended to manage their Surface Headphones and Surface Earbuds with the Cortana app, but with the demise of that service on phones, Microsoft decided to release a dedicated app called Surface Audio.

That app is now available for Windows 10 and Android, with the following features:

The Surface Audio app is the companion to Surface Earbuds and Surface Headphones. Update your earbuds and headphones, and customize settings to get the most out of them.

Here are the things you can do:

Update your earbuds and headphones

View and change device info

View battery info and volume level

Personalize settings

Change equalizer settings to get the sound you want

Control which devices are connected

Change language settings

Reset your earbuds and headphones to the factory settings

Watch tutorial videos

Send us feedback

Microsoft launched the new Surface Headphones 2 and Surface Earbuds on the 6th May. The devices are on pre-order now, shipping on the 12th of May.

They can be ordered at the links below:

The apps can be found in the Store here:

Android:

Windows

Via Walkingcat.