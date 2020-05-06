Microsoft Surface Earbuds will be available from May 12 for $199

by Pradeep

 

Surface Earbuds

During the October hardware event last year, Microsoft announced the Surface Earbuds. Surface Earbuds comes with dual mic array, 24 hours of battery life and support for digital assistants such as Siri and Google Assistant. The responsive touch surface in the Surface Earbuds enables intuitive gestures like tap, touch, and swipe.

Microsoft today announced that Surface Earbuds will cost $199 and will be available starting May 12.

Tech specs of Surface Earbuds:

Microsoft Surface Earbuds will be available from May 12 for $199 1

You can pre-order it here from Microsoft Store.

Source: Microsoft

