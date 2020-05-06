Microsoft announces Surface Headphones 2 with improved sound quality and battery life

Microsoft today announced the new Surface Headphones 2, the successor to the Surface Headphones. With the Surface Headphones 2, Microsoft is delivering improved sound quality and battery life when compared to the predecessor. Surface Headphones 2 now offers 13 levels of ambient noise control and delivers 20 hours of great sound with ANC enabled on a single charge. You can listen to almost an hour of music with just a 5-minute charge.

Microsoft has also updated the ear cup design to rotate 180 degrees for greater comfort when wearing around your neck. Like in the original Surface Headphones, you can adjust the active noise cancellation in the Surface Headphones 2 through intuitive on-ear dials. In addition to the classic Platinum color option, Surface Headphones 2 now come in a beautiful Black finish option.

Surface Headphones 2 are priced at $249 and will be available starting May 12. You can pre-order it here.

Tech specs:

Source: Microsoft