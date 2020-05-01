Summer Game Fest will reveal all-new games from May to August

The Game Awards‘ host and Death Stranding hologram man Geoff Keighley has announced a four-month-long Summer Games Fest, this year’s gargantuan replacement for the cancelled annual Electronic Entertainment Expo.

Taking place between May and August 2020, the Summer Games Fest will bring breaking video games news and free playable demos for upcoming video games.

Introducing @summergamefest, a new season of news, in-game events, and playable content from the entire video game industry. May – August 2020, and a developer showcase with @iam8bit too. See you soon! https://t.co/Hp7WuLrjXk pic.twitter.com/DashSP4Q5I — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 1, 2020

The new digital event will feature announcements and/or demos from the following publishesr:

2K Games, Activision, Bandai Namco, Bethesda, Blizzard, Bungie, CD Projekt Red, Digital Extremes, Electronic Arts, Microsoft, Take-Two’s Private Division, Riot Games, Sony, Steam, Square Enix, and Warner Bros.

“In these uncertain and challenging times, it’s more important than ever that video games serve as a common and virtual connection point between us all,” said host Geoff Keighley. “SGF is an organizing principle that promises fans a whole season of video game news and other surprises from the comfort of home.”

Despite the colossal number of AAA publishers already involved with Summer Games Fest, Keighley has said that there will be even more publishers attached to the event that will be announced closer to the event’s launch.