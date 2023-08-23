Subscription feed on YouTube will soon be rejuvenated with this exciting feature

Just like what they did by working on a Shazam-like feature to help you search for songs easily on YouTube, Google is testing a new “channel shelf” feature on the subscription feed on YouTube. What does it mean? Let’s get down to business.

As we’ve spotted on an updated entry from the platform’s tests and experiments page, this new feature would group multiple uploads from a single creator within a short amount of time into a shelf in the Subscriptions feed. The company says the feature is being tested with a small percentage of viewers to start, and it is still under development.

Well, the new channel shelf feature could make it easier for viewers to find the content they’re looking for from their favorite creators. Currently, the Subscriptions feed shows all of the videos that have been uploaded by the channels that a user is subscribed to, in chronological order. This can make it difficult to find new videos from creators who upload frequently.

The channel shelf feature would group together all of the videos that a creator has uploaded within a certain time period, such as 24 hours or 7 days. This would make it easier for viewers to see all of the new content from their favorite creators in one place.

Though, YouTube hasn’t exactly explained when this feature will rollout worldwide or on which platform, but it’s safe to expect that it’ll come out at least on web browsers.