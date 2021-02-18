Update: Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel without a Pulse is coming back.

Announced last night, the cult classic Zombie game is coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. All next-gen consoles will also be able to play the game.

Stubbs will launch on March 16th. For more Stubbs, check out the latest episode of the MSPoweruser Gamescast with Halo YouTuber LateNightGaming. It’s a doozy.

Original: The original Xbox’s cult classic exclusive Stubbs the Zombie: Rebel without a Pulse is coming to modern Xbox consoles this March.

Reported by TrueAchievements, Stubbs the Zombie was listed for release on the Xbox Store for release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Developed on the original Halo engine, Stubbs is being remastered for modern Xbox consoles by Aspyr Media, the developers who recently revived classic Star Wars games for new hardware.

The remaster is listed to release on March 16th.