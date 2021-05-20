Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier tweeted today that we can expect to see Starfield at Bethesda’s E3 conference.

“Bethesda’s plan is to tease a release date for Starfield at E3.” Schreier announced in the tweet, saying that the release date “is in *late* 2022.”

Hopefully, this will be one release date that’s far off enough to escape any of the myriad delays we’ve seen thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

We’ll have to wait till Bethesda’s conference to know more about Starfield, as Schreier said “I’ll leave the specifics to them.”

Importantly, Schreier continued to say “please keep your expectations in check and refrain from sending death threats when the other rumors turn out to be false,” as there’s understandably a lot of virulent hype about this new IP.

With Bethesda having recently been acquired by Xbox, this could be the first exclusive Xbox and PC product as part of the new deal, unless something has been negotiated beforehand. This also means that we’ll likely see Starfield on Game Pass on day one.