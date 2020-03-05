Star Wars: Project Maverick leaks onto PlayStation Store

Star Wars: Project Maverick, a currently unannounced Star Wars video game, has leaked onto the PlayStation Store.

Posted on Twitter account PSN Releases – an account that tracks new additions to the PlayStation Store database – the game’s title and key art was revealed.

The key art is simplistic: a generic Project Maverick title card is centered onto a red-and-black lava planet. There’s also a Star Destroyer present.

The game Maverick has been added to the european PSN! pic.twitter.com/H0wmojX4S1 — PSN releases (@psnrelease) March 4, 2020

A Gematsu post expanded on the listing by adding a few more details relating to our Star Wars: Project Maverick listing. The Gematsu post adds the following details:

The content ID is “EP0006-CUSA19053_00-MAVERICKBETA0001,” which suggests this is beta test version.

PlayStation VR support is listed as “no,” meaning it is not a virtual reality game.

The Play Together parameter is listed as “5,” suggesting it has multiplayer. (Play Together is a feature which enables you to start a game directly from the Party screen.)

Here is the MP3 of the background music that plays on the PlayStation 4 home screen.

An unannounced Star Wars game was reported to be in development earlier this yearunannounced Star Wars game was reported to be in development earlier this year after reports of a cancelled Star Wars: Battlefront spin-off started to surface. While Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 has been confirmed to be in development at Respawn Entertainment, Maverick is expected to be another unannounced title.