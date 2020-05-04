A surprise update has restored online multiplayer functionality to the original Star Wars: Battlefront on Steam, along with a few bug fixes, new language support, and some audio patches.

Star Wars: Battlefront originally came out all the way back in 2004 and also supported online multiplayer on all its platforms.

However, the multiplayer feature on both PlayStation 2 and PC required the player to use the GameSpy servers, and GameSpy shut down in 2014. Xbox players, meanwhile, were lucky enough to get away with using Xbox Live.

While Battlefront (2004) saw a re-release on Steam in the form of Star Wars: Battlefront (Classic, 2004) in 2019, native multiplayer did not return with it. The good news is that it’s officially back now so, if you’re itching for some Star Wars nostalgia with friends, you’re in luck!

You can find everything included in the game’s update listed below.

Online multiplayer on Steam has been added to the game. We also made the following changes to the game:

French, Italian, German, Spanish language support added

Additional audio support added

Addressed a number of menu and gameplay issues for a number of different screen sizes

As a heads up, the update does support crossplay with the version of the Battlefront Classic that’s available on GOG.com.

You can currently get Star Wars: Battlefront (Classic, 2004) for 50% off on Steam, putting it at just £3.59 for those using GBP. Happy gaming, and May the Fourth be with you!

In related Star Wars news, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has received an update that allows you to create unique and custom in-game encounters.