An awesome free update to Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will allow you to create custom enemy encounters for some truly unique battles.

Available now in celebration of the very memey May 4th – May the 4th be with you – the free update was surprisingly released with only a small announcement on social media.

You’re now able to create your own custom battles against a cherry-picked army of enemies to fight. Will you reign supreme or will you fail completely? There’s even a bunch of optional fights added by Respawn if you can’t be bothered to make your own.

But that’s not where the new content sends. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has brought a long-requested feature with this new update: New Game +. Well, actually, it’s called New Journey+ but that’s just a fancypants away of saying New Game +.

With New Journey+, you’ll be able to relive Cal’s journey with all of your skills and cosmetics already unlocked. Very nice. Respawn Entertainment have also added a red lightsaber, some new lightsaber parts and a new Inquisitor uniform to kick some Keister in the fashion of the dark side.

With this free content added, we’re only more excited for the game’s sequel which is currently in developmement at developer Respawn Entertainment.