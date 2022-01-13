Star Citizen developer Cloud Imperium Games has spoken about their ambitious five-year plan which apparently includes multiple sequels to Squadron 42, a game still without a release date.

In an interview with MCV, Carl Jones, COO of Cloud Imperium Games, explained that within the next five years, not only is the studio finally release Squadron 42, but they’ll also be “developing the sequel and sequels for Squadron 42.”

This optimistic plan comes as part of Cloud Imperium Games’ ambitious five-year plan, in which the studio will be moving to Manchester in order to grow the company from 400 employees to 1000 by 2026.

By that point, it seems that Cloud Imperium Games expects their games to have launched in some state, with Jones saying in the interview that “I think by that time we’ll be operating a very large MMORPG,” which sounds a lot like the game will be released to us.

While a very loosely penned in 2026 release date for Star Citizen isn’t too exciting to look forward to, we can thankfully expect Squadron 42 to be launched a good deal sooner, with Jones claiming “it could be one or two years more.”

According to Jones, Cloud Imperium Games founder Chris Roberts will be spending more time with the Squadron 42 development team this year, so “hopefully that means we can progress Squadron 42 through to completion faster. We want to get that game finished, but it will be finished when it’s ready.”

Having blown past its original release date by seven years, the blockbuster Squadron 42 unabashedly embodies the concept of ‘it’s ready when it’s ready’ thanks to its development being propped up by the remarkably patient and generous Star Citizen fans.

These fans, who are already eagerly playing the alpha release of Star Citizen, have raised a staggering $429 million for the game, making it one of the most successful games to have ever been barely released.