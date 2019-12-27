If you’re a Stadia Pro user, then good news! Two more free games will be coming to your Stadia in January 2020.

Stadia Pro subscribers previously received Farming Simulator 19 and Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition for free in December 2019, along with refunds if they’d already purchased the two titles.

The two free games coming next month are Thumper and Rise of the Tomb Raider.

Thumper is rhythm violence: classic rhythm-action, blistering speed, and brutal physicality. You are a space beetle. Brave the hellish void and confront a maniacal giant head from the future.

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration includes the base game and Season Pass featuring all-new content. Explore Croft Manor in the new “Blood Ties” story, then defend it against a zombie invasion in “Lara’s Nightmare”.

The version of Rise of the Tomb Raider for Stadia Pro members is the 20 Year Celebration which, as mentioned above, includes both the base game and the Season Pass.

The extra content includes the Blood Ties story, the zombie-themed Lara’s Nightmare DLC, the online co-op endurance mode, the Extreme Survivor difficulty, the Baba Yaga: The Temple of the Witch DLC, the Cold Darkness Awakened mode, an outfit and weapon inspired by Tomb Raider III, and 5 classic Lara skins.

Both games will be available to download for free as of January 1st, 2020.

A Stadia Pro subscription costs $9.99/month. If you own a Stadia Founder’s Edition, you can gift a friend a Buddy Pass, which gives them access to three months of Stadia Pro for free.

If you don’t own a Stadia and want to get in on the action, you can follow the link here to pick up a Premiere Edition.