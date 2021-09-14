October will be a very busy month for a lot of tech companies, including Google. The Mountain View company is said to launch its flagship smartphone series, Pixel 6, on October 19. Prior to that, Google is expected to surprise us all by releasing the stable Android 12 update. In other words, Google will reportedly release the stable version of its latest operating system in the month of October.

According to XDA‘s Mishaal Rahman, who has gotten access to an internal Google Document, the stable Android 12 update could release on October 4. The internal Google document says Google will release the source code to the AOSP on October 4. Now, since the stable Android release and release of source code to the AOSP usually fall on the same day, XDA is probably not wrong in drawing the conclusion that stable Android 12 will officially be available on October 4.

While some of us expected Google to release the stable Android 12 in September, a major UI overhaul, new Material You design explain why Google is taking longer than expected(via Pocketnow). The Material You design has so far received a good response from the beta users, so users won’t mind if they have to wait one more month.

Talking about what’s new in the Android 11 successor, it’ll include a universal search bar within the app drawer of the Pixel launcher, enabling users to search for items like system settings, apps, contacts, and pretty much everything that’s in your phone. Besides Material You, a new lock screen shortcut, a new clock widget, and a redesigned calculator app, a new widget called “Paint Chip” are some of the other headline features of the Android 12.

Meanwhile, Samsung has announced the availability of the Android 12-based One UI 4 beta for Samsung Galaxy S21 series smartphones. The One UI 4 update is expected to look a lot more like the stock Android 12.