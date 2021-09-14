Samsung announces One UI 4 Beta for Samsung Galaxy S21 series smartphones

Samsung today announced the availability of One UI 4 beta program for Samsung Galaxy S21 series smartphones. The new One UI 4 update is based on Android 12 and it comes with several new and improved customization and privacy capabilities. In this initial One UI 4 beta release, you can enjoy several new theme options allowing you to customize your home screen, icons, notifications, wallpapers and more. Find the highlights of One UI 4 beta below:

The Look You Want

With One UI 4, you get customization options at every turn. A wealth of theme options let you adjust the look and functionality of your device, giving you tools to configure your home screen, icons, notifications, wallpapers and much more. Plus, redesigned, upgraded widgets offer deep customization — from visibility to appearance. You also get convenient access to a more robust and diverse array of emojis all in one place, so you can effortlessly navigate your options to enjoy richer communication experiences.

Empowering Privacy Options, Total Protection

The new One UI 4 also brings enhanced privacy and protection functions that make it easier for users to understand exactly how their data are being used to customize their settings and deliver a more personalized mobile experience. Indicators alert users to app camera and microphone usage, so they can instantly disable permissions if they don’t want to grant access. One UI 4 also expands on Android 12’s permission options, allowing users to view their permissions history from the last seven days, not just the last 24 hours. You can also check the current data usage of both your permissions and your apps.