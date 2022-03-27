Spotify continues to deliver new features to assure users’ comfortable and safe driving experiences as they listen to their favorite music. After launching the Spotify Car Thing and retiring the Car View with the promise of “actively exploring” other alternatives, the music streaming company has now started testing the new “Car Mode” interface.

“At Spotify, we’re always working to ensure our users have the best possible listening experience,” a spokesperson from Spotify said to TechCrunch. “We can confirm we are testing a new Car Mode for some users. As with any of our tests, we always seek feedback from our users before rolling out changes more broadly.”

The test only comprises a limited number of users with no clarity if iOS users are included in the trial. Yet, it will be something that will excite the entire market due to the significant changes it will offer. Compared to the Car View, which only showed minimal controls (play/pause, skip shuffle, and like buttons) and the current track information, the Car Mode will come with a new design featuring three tabs.

Users will be prompted to “test drive the new Car Mode” once their devices are connected to their car’s Bluetooth. Then, the Car Mode will provide three tabs that include almost the same Home tab in the Car View. The biggest change made in this new Home tab is probably the placement of the controls, which makes them more intuitive for drivers to tap without looking. Apart from the play/pause, skip, shuffle, and like buttons, it also now comes with a microphone button for voice controls. This brings you to the second tab, which will always be ready to receive commands for you. On the other hand, the Library tab is where you can quickly look for the music recently played and listened to.

The new design of Car View’s successor significantly replicates the actual Spotify app. However, some changes could happen, given that it is still at its testing phase and Spotify is asking for feedback from current users. Nonetheless, if this will be the actual and official replacement for Car View in the future, it is certainly more than enough to give us a better Spotify experience in all our music-filled road trips.