A few months ago Spotify released their much-leaked Car Thing music player on an invitation-only basis to some US subscribers. Today that exclusivity is no more, and anyone can pre-order the mysterious Spotify remote.

Spotify Car Thing acted mainly as a dedicated secondary display for your phone, and would seamlessly connect to both your phone and your car stereo via Bluetooth.

Spotify Car Thing features:

Use voice control for easy access. Spotify’s voice search lets you quickly play specific music or podcasts and can even help you find something new. Just say “Hey Spotify,” then ask for a song, album, artist, playlist, station, or podcast. With four microphones along the top, Car Thing can understand what you’re asking to play, even with the music turned up or your windows down.

Spotify Car Thing is compatible with most of the cars out there. If you can play music from your phone on your car stereo today, then Car Thing will work using a USB outlet, Bluetooth and AUX. Car Thing connects to the Spotify app on your smartphone and uses the mobile data or Wi-Fi connection from your smartphone to work.

Pricing and Availability:

Car Thing from Spotify is now available in the USA only for $79.99. Car Thing requires a paid Spotify Premium subscription plan and a smartphone with WiFi or mobile data connection. You can pre-order at carthing.spotify.com.

To see how it operates, check out a full review by Joshua Chang below:

