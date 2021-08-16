Spider-Man has been a no show in Marvel’s Avengers after being originally scheduled to release in early 2021, but Crystal Dynamics insist that he’s not dead, just resting.

Throughout the past year and a half that we’ve been through, we’re hardly surprised by delays to characters, DLC’s, or games entirely at this point, but usually, developers and publishers are a bit more upfront about what’s going on. Crystal Dynamics, however, didn’t get that memo for Spider-Man it seems.

Originally planned to release in early 2021, the PlayStation exclusive character of Spider-Man has been surprisingly absent from Marvel’s Avenger’s Crystal Dynamics plans, as he was even omitted entirely from the latest content roadmap for the game which detailed plans up to “summer and beyond,” which left many fans understandably concerned.

Despite his mysterious disappearance, Spider-Man hasn’t been forgotten about according to Crystal Dynamics, as when recently talking to ScreenRant, Marvel’s Avengers senior game designer Scott Walters confirmed that Spider-man was still due to join the game this year, saying that “we’ve always scheduled and looked to bring Spider-Man out in 2021 for PlayStation owners.”

“That is still on track, so we’ll have more announcements later on this year,” Walters continued, giving fans hope that, despite being mysteriously absent for so long, the web-slinging hero will still launch within the few remaining months of the year.

In spite of the promise that Spider-Man, a reason many would have purchased a PlayStation version of Marvel’s Avengers, is definitely still actually coming Walters didn’t give an exact date to look forward to, but with only just over four months left in the year, PlayStation players shouldn’t be left waiting for too much longer.