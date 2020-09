Insomniac Games has revealed a lengthy game demo of their upcoming PS5 launch exclusive Spider-Man Miles Morales.

The gameplay demo shows the titular Miles Morales taking on a group of criminals in his fantastic black and red outfit.

Set on a bridge, the PlayStation Games Showcase demonstration shows a frantic set piece where Miles has to use his iconic web-based abilities to keep the massive structure together. It’s pretty awesome; check out the gameplay below: