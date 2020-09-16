Previously a next-gen exclusive, Spider-Man Miles Morales is now a cross-gen title for PlayStation consoles.

Revealed through an announcement on the PlayStation Blog shortly following the reveal of Miles Morales gameplay, Insomniac revealed that the game will now also be releasing on PlayStation 4 this holiday.

“While it doesn’t have the enhancements made possible by the console in the PS5 version, the game still looks beautiful on PS4 and PS4 Pro, and you can rest easy that when you do make the jump to PS5, the game comes with you,” Insomniac Games explained.

On PlayStation 5, Spider-Man Miles Morales will be available standalone for $49.99 – the same price as on PS4 – or as part of a $70 Ultimate Edition bundle that includes a digital version of the original Marvel’s Spider-Man game in a remastered form.

“[This is so] you’ll be able to experience the complete storyline up to this point, which includes the remaster of the original game and all three installments of the Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps DLC so you can play the full narrative arc,” the blog post reads.

“The remaster for the PS5 is no simple up-res, as many of the game’s art assets have been completely updated to take advantage of the PS5 console’s horsepower. You’ll see better-looking characters with improved skin, eyes, hair, and facial animation (including our new, next-generation Peter Parker).”

As for next-gen features, Insomniac states that there will be ”

ray-traced reflections and ambient shadows, improved lighting, more pedestrians and vehicles stretching further into the distance, and the same optional performance mode offered on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, allowing you to finally play the game at a targeted 60fps frame rate. We’ll be supporting near-instant loading, 3D audio, and the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback.”

The game will also include new photo mode features, new unlockable suits and all-new trophies to unlock.