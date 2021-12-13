Google Assistant powers around 1/3 of smart speakers around the world, and often includes innovative features such as sleep tracking and presence detection.

Google has just added another feature for many around the world – support for Apple Music.

Apple Music is already supported on Google Assistant-enabled Nest speakers in the US, UK, France, Germany, and Japan in Dec but now more regions are supported.

You can now access Apple Music on your Nest speaker in India, Australia, Canada, S. Korea and Mexico.

The new Nest Hub now comes with a dedicated on-device machine learning chip which enables Google to move some Assistant experiences directly onto the device. This often also means better voice recognition for music than Apple’s own smart speakers.

Using Quick Gestures, you can pause or play content at any time by tapping the air in front of your display. It also comes with sleep tracking, to help ease you off to bed and let you know in the morning how well you slept.