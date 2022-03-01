ByteDance’s short-form video platform, TikTok, is getting a little bit less short-form thanks to the introduction of 10-minute videos.

Despite being the undisputed champion of short-form videos, with every other platform desperately trying to copy its success, TikTok doesn’t appear to be content with only partial market domination as now they’ve set their sights on slightly longer short-form videos by expanding the maximum length of videos up to 10 minutes.

Back before July of last year, TikTok only allowed creators to publish videos up to 60 seconds in length, making this latest update quite a dramatic change from the app’s original conceit. Since July 2021, ByteDance bumped up the video limit to three minutes, a feature that many creators still choose not to make use of.

As support or 10-minute long videos rolls out across the app, it remains to be seen just how many creators will actually take advantage of the longer video limits, especially since the app’s algorithms seem to heavily favour shorter videos. With TikTok being known as a short-form platform will users even sit around to watch a video for the entire 10 minutes?

TikTok creeping in on YouTube territory I can now upload videos up to 10 minutes long pic.twitter.com/P2Mbf4ygWV — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) February 28, 2022

In a statement given to Engadget, a TikTok spokesperson said that they’re “excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes, which we hope would unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world.”