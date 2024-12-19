Sony's PS5 & PS Portal broke records for highest-selling gaming devices in November

The PS Portal keeps breaking metrics here and there.

Sony launched PS Portal, its handheld gaming accessory, a while ago. Now, it seems like things are going well for the Japanese tech giant.

A recent study from Circana, a US-based market researcher, shows that PS Portal is November’s best-selling gaming accessory overall in dollar sales for both November and the whole year of 2024. Overall, US consumers spent more on gaming accessories (the PS Portal is among them) by 4% compared to the previous year.

PS Portal is actually just the PS5’s DualSense controller, slashed in half with an 8-inch 1080p screen in between, and it can stream games on the cloud, on the go. In a December interview, Sony bosses have also praised PS Portal’s commercial success.

“We’re always exploring various options for how players can play games,” Sony’s co-CEO Hideaki Nishino said, hailing PS Portal as a “huge success.”

Elsewhere in the gaming sales, Sony’s PlayStation 5 dominated the sales of gaming hardware in November 2024.

The PS5 sales grew by 15%, while Xbox Series spending dropped by 29% and Switch sales declined by 3%. This made the PS5 the top-selling hardware with the Switch in second place.

The PS5 Pro model also made up at least 19% of PS5 sales. It was so hyped even more than the PS4 Pro, which contributed to PS5’s 50% higher launch month dollar sales compared to the PS4 Pro back in its launch days.

A quick Google search also shows you that the research finds that the Switch 2 exceeded the PS2 in the US market for lifetime unit sales. The handheld became the second best-selling in history, only trailing 7 million units behind the Nintendo DS.

As for the gaming sales, Microsoft’s successful launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 also impacted folks over at the blue console. Black Ops 6, which you can now try for as low as $1 on PC Game Pass, is PS’ November best-selling game, just like on Xbox.