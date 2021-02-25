Sony is reportedly moving away from original game development at their tentpole first-party team, Japan Studio.

Reported by VGC, Japan Studio will be winding down development of original games following the departure of multiple key team members.

In its current state, Bloodborne producer Masaaki Yamagiwa and Gravity Rush director Keiichiro Toyama have both left the development house as well as multiple other devs following the latter to their new studio.

Sony’s Japan Studio will still have their current localisation and business sections in tact as well as the critically acclaimed Astro Bot developer, Asobi Team.

While not confirmed, Studio’s External Development Department that helps with the development of other PlayStation exclusives, such as Demon’s Souls, is suggested to remain as is.

VGC reports that the PlayStation developer “hasn’t been profitable enough in recent years” due to the company’s focus on creating titles that appeal to a Japanese audience instead of a global appeal. The report states that Sony is sidelining their Japanese output in favour of their Western studios.