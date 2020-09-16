PlayStation may have announced their proper competitor to Xbox Game Pass in the form of the PlayStation Plus Collection.

Exclusive to PlayStation 5 gamers who are subscribed to the online PlayStation Plus membership, the PlayStation Plus Collection is an exclusive next-gen bonus for those on Sony’s next-gen machines.

Not many details have been released, but Sony appears to be including a selection of PlayStation 4 titles into the service’s library that players can seemingly download at will and play as long as their subscription is active.

The trailer shows multiple acclaimed PlayStation exclusives such as Sony Santa Monica’s God of War, From Software’s Bloodborne, Naughty Dog’s Uncharted 4, Insomniac Games’ Ratchet and Clank, Supermassive Games‘ Until Dawn and more.

There are also third party games shown such as Batman: Arkham Knight, Battlefield 1, Persona 5, Resident Evil 7 and more.

Most games appear to be a few years old with many large franchise games offering older games in their respective series’, but it looks to be solid value for the price of a PlayStation Plus membership. Especially considering the measly two games a month offering at the moment.

Also, it isn’t available in China.