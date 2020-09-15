Sony has reportedly reduced PS5 production by a massive 4 million units after facing issues with SoC manufacturing.

According to a report by Bloomberg, PS5 production has been hit by huge issues with successful SoC manufacturing. The system’s custom System on Chip – the combination of CPU and GPU in one die – has seen yields as low as 50% on the run up to launch.

Sony has been ramping up the manufacturing of PlayStation 5 unitssubstantially since last July where the company aimed to produce 15 million consoles by the end of March 2021. Now, Sony will be producing just 11 million units.

Issues with yield haven’t been exclusive to PlayStation as of late. Intel has infamously suffered from remarkably low yields in their five year battle to create 7nm chips.

The PlayStation 5 release date and price are still yet to be revealed for both SKUs, but the information will likely be released during tomorrow’s 40-minute PlayStation 5 Showcase.