Sony has said that their upcoming PS5 next-gen games console is 100x faster than PlayStation 4 due to the system’s custom SSD.

Revealed alongside the console manufacturer’s reveal that they will be unveiling a “compelling lineup of PS5 games” during a corporate strategy meeting, the company talked about the system’s speed compared to its predecessor.

“In order to further enhance the sense of immersion in games, we expect to improve not just the resolution, but the speed of games,” reads Sony’s internal document that was posted by LadBible.

“For example, through a custom?designed high?speed SSD, we plan to realize game data processing speeds that are approximately 100 times faster than PS4. Game load times should be much shorter, and players should be able to move through immense game worlds in almost an instant.”

PlayStation 5’s blistering SSD speeds have been teased numerous times by Sony. In fact, the fast Solid State Storage was the first thing the company revealed in a Spider-Man PS4 comparison demonstration.

Epic Games has also expressed the fact that PlayStation 5’s SSD is the fastest currently available to develop for with their real-time demonstration of Unreal Engine 5. Despite this, Epic claims the engine will be just as awesome on both PS5 and Xbox Series X.