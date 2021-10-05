Sony has announced that from the 27th of October, you’ll no longer be able to directly buy PlayStation 3 or PS Vita games directly with a credit card.

Rather than using a sensible method like a credit card, or PayPal, to buy PlayStation 3 or PS Vita games, you must now “first add sufficient funds to your wallet on PlayStation Store,” adding an annoying extra step to the game buying process.

This frustrating step also applies to the purchasing of DLC via in-game stores. Thankfully you can still at least purchase PlayStation Store credit freely via credit cards, PayPal, and PlayStation Store gift cards.

The reason behind this tedium inducing decision? Sony hasn’t said. It likely has something to do with Sony’s desire to shut down the PlayStation 3 and PS Vita storefronts, as they planned to do earlier this year before backlash made them revert that decision.

For now, the PlayStation 3 and PS Vita storefronts are sticking around, but don’t be surprised when Sony makes another move to turn them off so they can save on server costs for the ageing platforms.