It’s been 14 long years, but the online Store for the PlayStation 3 and PSP are shutting down soon.

According to a report by The Gamer, and their “source familiar with the situation” the stores for the PSP and PS3 are set to be closed on July 2nd.

The PS Vita store will live on for a little bit longer, remaining open till August 27th, however after that, you won’t be able to buy any more digital copies of games nor DLC across those consoles.

All of this should be confirmed in an announcement towards the end of this month, according to The Gamer’s report, though we might see it sooner after the leak of this news.

We can only hope that there will be one hell of a closing down sale before the service finally shuts down for good, though admittedly it’s not all too likely.