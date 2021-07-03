After planning to close down online stores for the PSP, PS Vita and PlayStation 3 back in March, Sony has only gone ahead with closing down the PSP store yesterday.

After announcing back in March plans to close down the PSP, PS Vita and PlayStation 3 stores during summer, Sony faced considerable backlash from fans still using the consoles and since backtracked their decision to scuttle stores for the PS Vita and PlayStation 3.

Unfortunately, the PSP wasn’t spared from the culling of the online storefronts, meaning those with the handheld console can no longer buy games directly on the PlayStation Portable. Any games previously purchased on the console are thankfully still playable even after the stores closing.

It’s not all bad news for fans of the PlayStation Portable handheld, as the PSP store exclusive games aren’t being wiped from existence as instead, you’ll be able to play them elsewhere Sony has announced. It also appears that you can still access in-game stores through the console, in order to buy any DLC in games that allow this.

While the PS3 and PS Vita live on, for now, there’s no telling just how long they may last before Sony wants to stop paying those expensive server costs for a dwindling console player base. In the announcement postponing their demise from back in April, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan only said that they’ll be around “for the foreseeable future.”