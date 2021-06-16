According to a recent Bloomberg article on Japan Display Inc.’s foray into VR technology, it appears that the hotly anticipated PSVR 2 headset is coming in late 2022.

While the bulk of Bloomberg’s article focuses on Japan Display Inc.’s plans to become a VR powerhouse with their liquid crystal displays, which one supplied tech giant Apple, it also revealed their competitor Samsung’s plans for the PSVR 2 headset.

Similarly to the first iteration of the PlayStation VR headset, the PSVR 2 is expected to use an OLED panel made by Samsung Display Co. this time around “according to people with knowledge of the matter.”

In Bloomberg’s report, they reveal that after selling 5 million units of the first PS VR headset Sony is “aiming to release the successor in the holiday period next year,” although both Sony and a Samsung Display representative declined to comment on this.

Whenever the PSVR 2 headset does arrive for PlayStation 5 consoles, we know it’ll be introducing a new design for the touch controllers, which will incorporate the immersive DualSense haptic feedback feature into their design.