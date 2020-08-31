Sony will be bringing more first-party PlayStation 4 exclusives to PC following the success of Horizon Zero Dawn.

Revealed within an internal corporate report document from Sony America, the PlayStation creators are planning on bringing more exclusive PlayStation 4 games over to PC gamers.

This move is unsurprising – much like the company’s now-confirmed stance on next-gen backward compatibility. With a vast number of PC gamers unwilling to purchase console hardware to experience exclusive content, first-party PlayStation exclusives being ported to PC makes sense.

“SIE aims to achieve robust revenue growth by accelerating the virtuous cycle that has been established for the PlayStation Platform. This entails increasing active users and play time, enhancing network services and reinforcing content IP so that consumers select PlayStation as their platform of choice,” reads the report.

“Targeted outcomes include growth in active users, stronger retention and a shorter cash conversion cycle, from which expanded cash flow can be expected. We will explore expanding our 1st party titles to the PC platform, in order to promote further growth in our profitability.”

First-party PlayStation exclusives may not follow the same route as that of Xbox’s – which see PC releases for all upcoming releases on Day One – but we should expect to see far more PlayStation exclusives on PC in the future.