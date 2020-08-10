Horizon Zero Dawn PC problems are Guerrilla Games’ “highest priority”

The technical issues currently plaguing the newly released Horizon Zero Dawn PC port have been placed at the “highest priority” for developer Guerrilla Games.

The newly released Horizon Zero Dawn PC port is the first PlayStation 4 first-party release to see the light of day on an external platform outside of emulation, but PC players aren’t exactly happy.

Numerous technical issues have arisen that heavily harm framerate stability, graphic presentation and the ability to simply play the game. (Check out the Digital Foundry video below to sample just done of the game’s technical hiccups.)

However, developer Guerrilla Games is set on fixing these problems and creating a better Horizon Zero Dawn PC port for gamers everywhere.

“We appreciate those who have already taken the time to report their issues on Steam, Reddit, or via our website,” says a post on the game’s Steam page. “If you are still encountering crashes or bugs, please continue to use those spaces, or refer to our FAQ if you are unsure of how to proceed.”

It’s expected that a patch to fix a variety of the game’s issues will be released in the near future.