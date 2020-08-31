Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft has revealed that PS5 backward compatibility will not span every generation of PlayStation console.

On a Ubisoft Support page for upgrading current-gen games to next-gen versions, it was revealed that PS5 backward compatibility will be more limited than many were hoping for with Sony’s next-gen console.

“Backwards compatibility will be available for supported PlayStation 4 titles, but will not be possible for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 2, or PlayStation games,” reads the Ubisoft Support website.

For the sake of comparison, Ubisoft’s support page for Xbox consoles states that “Backwards compatibility will be available for supported Xbox One, Xbox 360, and Xbox titles.”

Unfortunately, this news isn’t surprising. While Sony will be supporting PlayStation 4 games with PS5 backward compatibility, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has criticised playing old games on newer systems in the past.